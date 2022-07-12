FORT NELSON, B.C – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is considering extending its fire protection service to a series of properties along McConachie Creek Road West.

The bylaw change, which saw its first, second, and third readings during the council meeting Monday evening, could extend fire protection service to homes and businesses on the southwest portion of McConachie Creek Road northwest of downtown Fort Nelson.

After a resident of the area requested the extension in services in fall of 2021, the regional municipality reviewed the area and the properties surrounding it further. The municipality and the fire department worked together to identify properties that had seen significant improvements and would potentially benefit from fire protection.

The service extension, should council pass the change to its bylaw, will mean that the fire department will serve that area. It also means that a fire service levy will be applied to the thirteen affected properties to cover the cost of service at rates that range from $76.16/$100,000 for residential and farm properties to $220.87/$100,000 for business and $251.33/$100,000 for industry.

As an extension technically initiated by the municipality after the request for an extension was seen, the change to service must see a process accepting a petition against the extension.

This process, where a resident who rejects the service and subsequent tax could petition against and potentially block the extension (if 50 per cent of affected property owners support them) will remain open until July 15th.