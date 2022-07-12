DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek product and the new executive director of the Dawson Creek Art Gallery, Duncan Malkinson, has returned to the city to build upon previous arts programming.

Malkinson stepped into the role about two weeks ago. He says he wants to expand on the work of his predecessor, Marsha Stewart, and continue to build on educational and summer programming for both kids and adults.

“I think there’s been some good development there recently. I think it would be neat to see what opportunities there are for gallery-to-business partnerships. Maybe through art rentals or more targeted programming or private events,” Malkinson said.

He adds that these are just preliminary ideas, and further details will be worked out after discussions with staff and members.

“I really owe it to the team and the membership to learn the history and how things are before I go over some of those new initiatives.”

While he has an appreciation for art, Malkinson says he hasn’t gotten as far as putting paint to canvas yet but plans to soon.

“I look forward to taking some of the classes that the gallery runs to get some helpful instruction from some of our programming staff that are much more knowledgeable and creative than I am.”

With an undergrad in economics and a background with non-profits, Malkinson says his first two weeks have been a bit of a learning curve. Still, he is nevertheless pleased to be a part of a “really cool” institution in the community.

“It’ll be really neat to see how far our outreach can be to gain new members, diversify and broaden some of our programming, and get more people under the gallery umbrella, ” Malkinson said.

“I’m passionate about what the gallery can do for arts and culture in the community. [The gallery] is a real quality of life asset. It’s a great, unique thing about Dawson Creek.”