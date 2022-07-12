FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rotary Club presented the Women’s Resource Society with a $16,668 cheque on Tuesday.

The funds raised through the FSJ Rotary Mother’s Day Run will go towards restocking the society’s food bank shelves.

Lisa Jewell, the outreach and housing coordinator for the society, says the organization has been going through food “like crazy.”

On behalf of the society, Jewell extended a thank you to the Rotary Club of Fort St. John and to everybody that participated in the Mother’s Day Run.

“We are so grateful for the continued support and really hope that we have another successful year next year,” she said.

The run was back in-person after two years of modified events due to pandemic restrictions.

Patricia Budgell, a co-chair of the run, says that since the event is specifically on Mother’s Day, they want to ensure they’re supporting the women in the community.

“Fort St. John has a really big family base, we’re growing really fast, and there’s a lot of people that need support,” Budgell said.

Jewell explains that the society serves low-income families in the community, generally women and children, but they open the doors to men on Wednesdays.

“Our services are aimed at helping people address the barriers and get across them to meet their basic needs. Whether that be food, hygiene, supplies, assistance with poverty, law concerns, accessing income assistance, disability, residential tenancy concerns, family law issues,” Jewell said, “the list goes on and on and on and on.”

She adds that some people who live and sleep outside still access their services for basics.

“We put the table outside every day so people can access coffee,” she explained, noting that they also receive Starbucks food donations three times a week from the local store.

The society is currently in need of food donations, and more specifically, lunch snacks for kids.

“We have a lot of low-income families that have been sponsored to have their kids go to some of the summer camps in town,” she explained.

Even though they are sponsored, the kids still need lunches and snacks during this time, Jewell adds.

They’re also looking for pull-ups for toddlers and water bottles for the hot summer months.

Donations can be dropped off at the Women’s Resource Society at 10051 100th Avenue in Fort St. John from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.