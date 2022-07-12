FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local skateboard enthusiast Cole Andrews is teaming up with the Fort St. John Rotary Club for a barbeque and skateboard lessons at the Rotary Skatepark next week.

On July 21st from noon until 2 p.m., there will be barbequed hamburgers and hotdogs, skateboard lessons, and a chance to meet with the members of the Rotary Club that spearheaded the skatepark project.

Patricia Budgell, a member of the Rotary Club, says the meet-up gives the park users a chance to learn about the history of the park and how it came to fruition.

It also gives kids in the community a chance to showcase their skills and possibly learn some new ones.

“Let them know that we’re not here to ruin everything, just let you guys know that we wanna be around, and we wanna let you guys know that we’ll take care of the place, and you can too,” she explained.

Andrews is looking for 12 kids who have never learned how to skateboard to reach out to him about being involved in the event.

Andrews and his son will attend to provide skateboard lessons.

Andrews is sending out a thank you to Strait Group for sponsoring the event.

To sign up for the event, text Cole Andrews at 250-793-5054.

Recently, Andrews led the ‘Let’s Try Skateboarding‘ camp, focusing on Indigenous youth in the region.