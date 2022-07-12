FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Leader of B.C.’s Official Opposition and MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena, Kevin Falcon, has added stops in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek to his visit to the Peace region later this month.

The Chetwynd Chamber announced earlier this month that Falcon would be visiting Chetwynd on July 27th to speak at the Chamber’s Mind Your Business luncheon.

Falcon will be stopping in Fort St. John to attend a Chamber of Commerce luncheon, speak to attendees about his vision for the BC Liberal Party, and provide insights regarding the upcoming NDP leadership election.

The event will be held at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre on July 28th from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tickets start at $35 for members of the chamber and $4o for non-members.

To learn more about the event, click here.

According to MLA Mike Bernier, Falcon will also be holding an open meet and greet in Dawson Creek in the evening on Tuesday, July 26th. In a Facebook post, Bernier says more details about that event will be released soon.

Falcon was elected leader of the BC Liberals in February 2022, receiving just over 52 per cent of the points available.

He visited Dawson Creek and Fort St. John in November 2021, where he spoke of his commitment to the natural resource sector and the replacement of the Taylor Bridge.