CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. has cancelled a planned investor update about oilsands operations and safety.

The event was scheduled months ago. It was to take place Wednesday and give investors an update on what Suncor is doing to improve safety performance and operations at its oilsands facilities.

But last Friday, Suncor announced the resignation of CEO Mark Little.

Little’s departure came just a day after the company reported the death of a contractor in an incident at its Base Mine in Alberta.

Suncor has been under pressure from an activist investor because of its lagging share price and string of workplace fatalities.

Suncor says its investor update will be held this fall instead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.

The Canadian Press