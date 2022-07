DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek would like to inform citizens that there may be a temporary water shut-off on Tuesday at 105th Avenue between 9th Street and 10th Street.

The city says crews are repairing a water leak on July 12th, and the duration of the possible interruption will be from approximately 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(City of Dawson Creek)

The city would also like to note that this timing may differ depending on site conditions, but the interruption will be kept as minimal as possible.