FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Filipinos in Barangay Fort St. John group, with founder and chairman Alan Yu, is hosting a 3-court badminton fellowship next weekend with chess.

The event, on July 16th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gym, with sign-ups beginning at 3:50 p.m.

The event is open to anyone and free to participate with drinks provided.

Yu says entry-level badminton racquets and birdies will be available, but chess players are asked to bring chess boards.

Barangay Fort St. John would like to thank the FSJ Multicultural Society for providing the badminton equipment, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for providing the indoor venue and Underworld Line Locating for providing drinks.

The group is looking for snack sponsors, and if anyone is interested, they can contact the Facebook group or Alan yu at alan@alanyu.org.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.