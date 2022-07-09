FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Nenan Dane Zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society donated multiple backpacks to the Fort St. John RCMP after the detachment hosted a group of children to provide a tour of the station on June 24th.

According to an RCMP release, Lori Beech, Indigenous Child Supported Development Manager with Nenan, gave Constable Nataline Cook the backpacks, which are to be used in the event that police are called to a file where a child may need to be removed from the home.

The vibrantly coloured backpacks contain toiletries, colouring books, pencil crayons and cases, toys, and stuffed animals. Packs meant for older kids also include books.

Children can use the bags to pack some of their personal belongings while also providing them with items to make the transition less stressful for them, according to the RCMP.

“ Partnering with Nenan and other community agencies is invaluable for police when working with children, ” said Constable Cooke, Indigenous Policing Section officer with the Fort St John RCMP.

“ These backpacks are a thoughtful and welcome resource to assist children who could be experiencing a crisis situation. “

Executive director of Nenan, Adrienne Greyeyes, says the society created the backpacks to provide extra support to children and youth experiencing difficult situations.

“Nenan is consistently looking for ways to better support our communities and collaborate with other organizations. Our team looks forward to further opportunities to collaborate in hopes of creating better practices when working with families experiencing crisis,” Greyeyes said.

The society also extended their thanks to MNP for donating the backpacks.

Nenan Dane Zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society offers a variety of supports for Indigenous children, youth and families.

To learn more about the society, click here.