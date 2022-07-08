FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Late Thursday night Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on the Alaska Highway north of Wonowon.

According to Constable Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP, on July 7th, emergency crews attended and located a single man trapped in his Ford F-350 pickup.

Fort St. John Fire Services extracted him from the vehicle, Neustaeter says.

Police say that officers could smell liquor on the driver’s breath and saw beer cans in the ditch, as well as in the cab of the truck.

An impaired investigation was conducted, and the driver was issued an “immediate roadside prohibition.”

Neustaeter says that the man is now prohibited from driving for 90 days.

The man’s vehicle was towed and impounded by police for 30 days.

BC Ambulance services transported the driver to the Fort St. John hospital with minor injuries.