VANCOUVER — The former clerk of British Columbia’s legislature will be sentenced today in a Vancouver court for breach of trust over the improper purchase of clothing using public funds.

Craig James was found guilty in May, while B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes also ruled he was not guilty on three other counts, including one related to a $258,000 retirement benefit.

Crown prosecutor Brock Martland has argued James should be jailed for one year or serve a term of house arrest and also pay $1886.72 restitution.

He says that sentence would constitute an “unequivocal denunciation” from the court and deter future officials from misspending public dollars.

Defence lawyer Gavin Cameron asked that the court give James 12 months probation and a conditional sentence, meaning he wouldn’t serve jail time if he abided by the circumstances set out by the court.

Cameron says James has faced stigma due to media coverage and was “tried and convicted in the court of public opinion” long before the court determined a verdict.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press