VANCOUVER — COVID-19 booster shots will be available to British Columbians aged 12 and over starting this fall.

Dr. Penny Ballem, the lead on B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan, says invitations start going out Monday for those most vulnerable aged 65 and older.

She says the advantage of getting the shot this fall is that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines coming are expected to be more tailor-made to fight Omicron variants.

Up to now, B.C. has been offering second booster shots for people 70 years and older and Indigenous people 55 years and older.

More coming.

The Canadian Press