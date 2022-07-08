HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Construction continues on the six highway 29 realignments required for the road to avoid the reservoir that the site C dam will eventually create.

The realignments include massive bridges that avoid the low points and farmland in the valley and paving stretches of new road that remain clear of the high water line.

The nearly 600-meter long bridge over the eastern portion of Cache Creek will see the installation of formwork and rebar continue before the concrete bridge deck is cast. The six kilometers of highway realignment that connects the bridge to the highway is also under construction.

The largest bridge of the five new projects is the 1.05 km bridge across the Halfway River. Asphalt paving will continue on either side of the bridge. Single-lane alternating traffic will accommodate construction where the new portion of road is attached to the old.

The new bridge across Farrel Creek will also see formwork and rebar put in place on the bridge deck. Concrete will be poured on the bridge deck in the near future: this may require the closure of Highway 29 for a night to complete the portion of the bridge that crosses over the existing road to ensure every traveller’s safety.

The connections between the old and new highways in Farrel Creek may also require single-lane alternating traffic as the highways are tied-in.

Farrel Creek East, a 3.5 km highway realignment that does not include a new bridge, is being prepared for paving over the next few weeks. Continuing with paving the section will depend on the weather conditions.

Dry Creek, the fifth alignment required which features a 158-meter bridge, is undergoing installation of culverts and drainage ditches and the removal of pavement on the old highway. Temporary construction bridges may also be removed.

Dry Creek also features a future fish habitat: work on this includes placing and contouring gravel to suit the creek’s use.

Finally, Lynx Creek’s 152-meter long bridge and 8.5 kilometres of realignment requires parapets on the road, which will require multiple lifts. Gravel and riprap will be processed in the area, and an asphalt plant will be brought to the site to produce paving material for several of the major realignments. The construction of the Lynx Creek Boat Launch will continue.