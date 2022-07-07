FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.– 52-year-old Rosco Daniels is wanted for assault and failure to comply with undertaking.
The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man, who was last seen in Dawson Creek, B.C.
He is described as 5’6 and 231 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to use the alias “Rosco LeBreux.”
The RCMP asks any additional information on Daniels’ location be reported to the Fort St. John detachment at 250-787-8100.
Grace Giesbrecht is a news reporter for EnergeticCity.ca who recently graduated from Trinity Western University with a bachelor of arts in Media + Communications. She was born and raised just outside of Fort St. John. She began reporting for her university’s student newspaper and interned with Ottawa Life Magazine where she developed a passion for asking questions, telling stories, and the written word. In her free time, you can find her drinking coffee, snowboarding, or reading novels.
More by Grace Giesbrecht