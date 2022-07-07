FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.– 52-year-old Rosco Daniels is wanted for assault and failure to comply with undertaking.

The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man, who was last seen in Dawson Creek, B.C.

He is described as 5’6 and 231 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to use the alias “Rosco LeBreux.”

The RCMP asks any additional information on Daniels’ location be reported to the Fort St. John detachment at 250-787-8100.