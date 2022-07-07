FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River Regional District has announced that until further notice, it will defer all consideration of applications for development variance permits until the Ministry of Transportation has completed all studies within the Geohazard Study Area.

The area is located approximately 5 kilometres south of Fort St. John, near the community of Old Fort.

Geohazard Study Area (PRRD)

The district will also be differing temporary use permits, official community plan bylaw amendments and zoning bylaw amendments for land within the study area.

The Ministry of Transportation must make a final determination on a long-term plan for the roads before the deferral period ends.

The district is reportedly entering into this deferral as it required a complete picture from the ministry to understand any risks associated with additional land development in the geohazard study area.

The district says that it has not received a timeline from the ministry. It says that the ministry has plans to do further assessment this fall to refine the access options presented in their December 3rd, 2021 report, Old Fort Options Analysis Study.

One of the options that the ministry is investigating is maintaining the existing road with stabilization work to reduce future landslides.

The regional district added that it does not have the authority to make decisions on Old Fort Road. Under the provincial government, the ministry is responsible for all aspects of the road.

PRRD will provide more updates via its websites and social media.