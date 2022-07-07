FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The intersection of 96th street and 93rd avenue will be closed on Sunday, July 10th.

DGS Astro Paving said in a post on social media that the major intersection between the Pomeroy Sports Centre and the Totem Mall would be closed for milling and paving.

The shutdown will last for the entire day, from 4:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Though surrounding streets (including 93rd ave, 96th street, and 96a street) will be open to local traffic the intersection will be blocked off while it is redone.

While large portions of 100th street are closed for the 100th Street Corridor project this summer, 96th street has been used to circumvent the main pathway through the town.

The closure will impact its use as a detour for part of the weekend.

The intersection should reopen for Monday morning.