FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP discovered a fawn during a traffic stop in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

On June 30th, officers noticed an approximately one-month-old fawn in the vehicle’s back seat.

The vehicles’ occupants were arrested for possession of live wildlife, with the investigation also resulting in drugs being seized.

The fawn reportedly enjoyed some time with the RCMP before being handed over to conservation officers.

Fawn (FSJ RCMP – Provided)

The fawn will be headed for the RimRock Wildlife Rehab to be reintegrated into the wild once it is ready.

According to a release, the investigation is ongoing for the drugs seized and a separate investigation by the BC Conservation Office.

The Fort St. John RCMP asks that anyone with additional information about this incident please contact the local RCMP detachment at 250-787-8100.