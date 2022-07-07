FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Several pieces of firefighting equipment were stolen from a command vehicle parked outside the Fort St. John fire department at 12:20 am Thursday morning.

The department was disappointed when the missing gear was noticed. It was the first theft of its kind during his time here, according to Fire Department Chief Robert Norton.

“One may have occurred before that, but nothing in recent history,” he said.

The window on the vehicle was broken and equipment was stolen from inside.

The items stolen were a set of structural firefighting protective gear including a jacket, pants, and boots. A Harris portable radio was also stolen.

Two individuals were seen running towards 94th avenue after the theft occurred.

“The theft doesn’t affect us operationally. It doesn’t impact us,” Chief Norton said.

While the theft does not impact the ability of the fire department to keep the communities it serves safe, it does have a monetary impact.

The total value of the missing equipment, according to Chief Norton, is about $9000.

If the gear is returned it will be checked out and likely be serviceable again. If not returned, spare gear will be used until the set is replaced in the 2023 budget.

The Fort St. John Fire Chief asked the public to keep an eye out for the gear, particularly the Harris radio, which is an uncommon model in an uncommon colour—bright lime green.

Any information about the whereabouts of this equipment is directed to the Fort St. John RCMP’s non-emergency number at 250-787-8140.