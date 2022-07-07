VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Centre for Rural Health Research at the University of British Columbia is asking rural residents to share their experiences with pre and post-surgery consultations.

The survey is for patients who have received surgery in the past 12 months that would like to share their experiences with surgical consultations.

Katherin Stoll, rural surgical and obstetrical networks of BC’s evaluation coordinator at the Centre for Rural Health Research, says they hope to use this study as evidence of why virtual care might be suitable for rural communities.

She says that one of the issues is that rural patients often have to travel long distances to access care.

“If they have to have surgery, let’s say, in a referral centre like Vancouver or Kelowna, they might have to travel for a pre or post-consultation with a surgeon or anesthesiologist. And that is really time-consuming,” she explained.

The survey is to find out if remote surgical appointments work better for people living in rural areas or if they would’ve preferred an onsite appointment or vice versa.

“In the end, we are hoping to just determine people’s experiences with these consultations prior to their surgery,” Stoll said.

Once the survey period is complete, the researchers will reach out to the decision-makers in B.C. and see if they can offer more virtual consultations for surgery patients.

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and will be open until August 30th.

For compensation, participants will have an option to enter into a draw for one of five $100 Save-on-Food gift cards.

For more information, visit UBC’s website or contact Kathrin Stoll at kathrin.stoll@ubc.ca

The survey can be completed here or at the QR below: