TORONTO, ONT. – Wheelchair Basketball Canada has announced the 23 men and women athletes representing Team Canada at the 2022 Americas Cup in São Paulo, Brazil.

The teams will compete at the Americas Cup qualifier from July 13th to 18th at the Brazilian Paralympic Training Site.

The men’s Team Canada has nine returning athletes that were part of the eighth-place team at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, including Bo Hedges.

“Our team has been hard at work preparing for the qualifier,” said Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach Matteo Feriani.

“With some new faces in the mix for Brazil, we are continuing to build chemistry within the group. I am confident in this team’s ability to qualify for Worlds.”

The women’s team features nine returning athletes that placed fifth at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and will play in Group B against Brazil, Bolivia and Guatemala.

“This team is prepared and ready to build off last summer’s performance in Tokyo,” said Senior Women’s National Team Head Coach Marc Antoine Ducharme.

“With a strong returning group and a couple of new faces, our team chemistry is strong, and the athletes are ready to perform in Brazil.”

The Americas Cup serves as the qualifier for the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation World Championships (IWBF) from November 16th to 27th in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The top three women’s teams and the top four men’s teams will earn the right to represent the IWBF Americas in Dubai.

“Both teams have put in a tremendous amount of work over the past nine months in preparation for the Americas Cup qualifier,” said Jeff Dunbrack, High-Performance Director, Wheelchair Basketball Canada.

“The mix of on-court practice time and games have both our teams ready and prepared to qualify for the World Championships in Dubai.”

Team Canada’s men’s and women’s games will be streamed on the CBBC TV YouTube channel and the IWBF Facebook page. The cup’s schedule can be found on Wheelchair Basketball Canada’s website.

Men’s Roster:

Blaise Mutware (Toronto, Ont.)

Ben Hagkull (Chilliwack, B.C.)

Chad Jassman (Calgary, Alta.)

Colin Higgins (Rothesay, N.B.)

Garrett Ostepchuk (Regina, Sask.)

Jesse Heubner (Kitchener, Ont.)

Lee Melymick (Toronto, Ont.)

Nik Goncin (Regina, Sask.)

Reed De’Aeth (Sherwood Park, Alta.)

Bo Hedges (Wonowon, B.C.)

Tyler Miller (Kitchener, Ont.)

Vincent Dallaire (Quebec City, Que.)

Women’s Roster: