FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Blueberry River First Nation is running a cultural camp this July.

Held at the Pink Mountain Ranch from July 26th–29th, everyone’s invited to the gathering to take part in a cultural awakening, music, and family fun.

The list of events and activities is long and varied. It features a cooking over the fire demonstration from Art Napoleon and a barbeque on the 26th.

A celebration of Indigenous heritage, the camp will feature demonstrations, activities, and hands-on practice of traditional crafts like drum making and ribbon skirt and shirt making.

Flyer for Blueberry River First Nation cultural camp

Contact culturalcamp@blueberryfn.ca for more information or visit their website for updates, registration, and the complete agenda at www.blueberryfn.com