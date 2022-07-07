FORT ST. JOHN– Parattack teams are ready to drop into the summer wildfire season after completing smokejumper spring training with 15 successful new recruits.

Crews from Fort St. John and Mackenzie have already responded to several fires across the northern expanse of the province.

A smokejumper looks out onto a wildfire from a plane; a parattack crew lands in a field. (Smokejumper.ca photo collection: 2015. https://smokejumper.ca/photos/2015-collection/)

The teams, made of both seasoned smokejumpers and rookie recruits, have handled blazes in both Prince George and Northwest fire centres.

Parattack crews are specialized teams of initial attack wildfire fighters who fly to remote and hard to reach fires and parachute into the area with required gear and tools. As a rapid response unit, they typically head to the highest-priority fires.