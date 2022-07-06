CHASE, B.C. — RCMP are investigating a head-on crash in British Columbia’s Shuswap region that left three people dead.

A statement from Chase RCMP says police were called to an area along the Trans-Canada Highway near Sorrento Tuesday afternoon.

It says all the occupants of both vehicles died at the scene.

Police say witnesses report a black sedan crossed into the path of an oncoming westbound SUV, hitting it head on.

The RCMP say the crash killed a 51-year-old Sorrento man, a 67-year old woman and a 60-year-old man, both from Blind Bay.

The BC Coroners Service and police continue to investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press