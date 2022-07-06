FORT NELSON, B.C. – Most of the wildfires in the Fort Nelson area are now under control, however, one is currently listed as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, an under-control fire has received sufficient suppression to prevent further spread.

The suspected person-caused fire near Muskwa River is now under control, though it has grown to 3.90 hectares.

The lightning-caused fire near Muskwa River is also labelled as under control and has grown, but only to .28 hectares.

The wildfire west of Klua Creek is now listed as out of control, though it remains at 35 hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, an out-of-control fire is not responding to suppression action and the perimeter spread is not being contained.

The Prince George Fire Centre currently has eight active wildfires.

Provincially, there are currently 33 active fires and there have been 241 so far this year.