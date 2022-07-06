HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope took the number one slot for ParticipAction’s 2022 Community Better Challenge provincially, beating competitors from across B.C. Nationally, the community placed 11th.

The challenge is a nation-wide physical activity initiative that encourages Canadians to get active in search of Canada’s Most Active Community, with residents having tracked their physical activity minutes online all throughout June.

Kelsey Shewfelt, the district’s recreation co-ordinator, says she’s proud the town of fewer than 1,000 people held its own across B.C. and across Canada, with 306 communities in the running.

“It’s pretty good for little ol’ Hudson’s Hope,” she said. “I told people that I wanted to see first place, so I was living, breathing, ParticipAction all of June.”

As one of the 50 finalists, the town has been entered for a chance to win $100,000, which can be spent on recreational initiatives. The winner will be announced later in July.

“We’ve got a shot at the $100,000 and a shot at $15,000, which is the provincial prize,” said Shewfelt.

The community has always been active, with its own initiatives encouraging physical activity, including a hiking series that continued this summer tackling the Steam Vents trail, Dinosaur Lake trail, and more.

20 Mile Ridge is up next on the hiking list, says Shewfelt, who hopes to see residents out once a date is decided.

ATV campground opening

The district’s Dinosaur Lake ATV campground is also set to open this week, welcoming the public to the 10-site camp. However, only half the sites will be open for now, as a second phase of construction is still planned.

“Hudson’s Hope is fairly popular for people coming out of town, so more space is always a good thing. And this spot is so perfect, because you’re right there with all the ATV trails,” said Shewfelt.