FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A self-proclaimed skateboard enthusiast, Cole Andrews, held the second Indigenous youth skateboard camp in Fort St. John last week.

Andrews held the first ‘Let’s Try Skateboarding’ camp last year at the Rotary Skate Park and inside the Pomeroy Sport Centre and had around 50 kids participate.

In his own time, Andrews hosts several skateboard camps in the community, which caught the eye of CNRL.

The oil and gas company reached out to Andrews about hosting a camp for Indigenous communities in the area. CNRL provided funds to purchase high-quality skateboards for each camp participant.

“A lot of times when kids get their first skateboards, they get a cheap one. The problem with that is it’s actually harder. Skateboarding is hard enough, but then when you’re also fighting against your cheap equipment, a lot of kids actually quit,” Andrews said.

Andrews reached out to seven Indigenous communities in the region and had kids from five of the communities attend the camp.

The camp was initially open to ages 10 to 18, but once word got out, younger kids wanted to be involved as well, and CNRL “opened up their wallet again” to donate more money to extend the age.

Andrews’ goal is to have youth from other communities bring their newly formed passion for skateboarding back to their own community.

“The goal is to get programming in all the communities,” he said.

For kids wanting to give skateboarding a try, Andrews says it’s best to introduce them to the sport when they’re old enough to balance on the board.

On July 21st, Andrews mentions he is partnering with the Rotary Club for a skatepark cleanup, where he will have free skateboard lessons and other prizes to give away.

Andrews wants to thank the event sponsors, including Sandy Anderson, formerly with CNRL, STRAIT Group, and Trojan Safety.

He also thanks the City of Fort St. John for allowing them to utilize the Pomeroy Sport Centre on rainy days.