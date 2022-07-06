FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Canada Day celebrations, the City of Fort St. John Fire Department held a drive-thru pancake breakfast, raising $2,610.

Through the department’s community safety initiative, the funds will be used to purchase up to 150 smoke alarms that will be handed out to the community.

Deputy fire chief Matt Troiano says that over 500 people came by the fire hall for breakfast.

“I just want to extend a thank you out to our community for all their support,” Troiano said.

Next year, Troiano adds, the department hopes the breakfast will return to being an in-person event.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the department has hosted two drive-thru pancake breakfasts.

All proceeds are going towards the fire department’s community safety initiative to reduce fire-related deaths and injuries in B.C.

According to the Office of the Fire Commissioner, there has been a 119 per cent increase in fire-related deaths in B.C. over the last two years.

According to the office’s annual report, there were 59 fire-related deaths and 180 fire injuries in British Columbia.