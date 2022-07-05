UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning has ended.

ORIGINAL POST: Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Peace region.

In a release, Environment Canada says a cluster severe thunderstorms are being tracked 35 kilometres west of Dawson Creek.

The storms are capable of producing heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds, according to a release.



The cluster is near Highway 9 heading west at 15 km/h.



Enviroment Canada warns that “lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”



“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”



Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

