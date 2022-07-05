FORT NELSON, B.C. – Four new wildfires are burning in the Fort Nelson area, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The suspected cause of most of the fires was lighting, with one assumed to be human-caused.

At 7:51 a.m. on July 4th, a new fire caused by lightning was lit two miles west of Klua Creek. Currently, it is 35 hectares in size.

At 9:30 a.m. the same day, a person-caused fire was lit half a kilometre south of Muska River, which is now 2.5 hectares in size.

Shortly after that, at 10:03 a.m., a lightning-caused fire was lit in the same area, but is smaller in size at 0.1 hectares.

An hour later, another lightning-caused fire was lit east of Clark Lake but is also only 0.1 hectare in size.

There are 11 active fires in the Prince George Fire Centre, with 27 burning in the province.