DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The 100th annual Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede is ready to ride this fall and registration for exhibits has opened for the annual celebration.

Though well-known for its rodeo, chuckwagon races, midway and other summer adventures, the famous fair would not be the community staple it remains today without the exhibits that show off the achievements of community members.

Divisions span a wide range of categories, from pies to poultry, purebread cattle to decorated cakes, and wool fleece to photography.

Some categories are reserved for 4-H members who have been working on their projects in anticipation of the annual competition. Others are open to the general public for entry, with several specifically for junior competitors. A full list of divisions can be seen on the registration page.

All exhibits must stay on display until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14th, and all prize money must be picked up by 8:00 p.m. that same day.

All entries (besides livestock) must be the creation or product of the exhibitor from the last 12 months.

Registration is also open for those looking to take part in this year’s Fall Fair Parade to kick off the Dawson Creek Exhibition.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on August 12th.