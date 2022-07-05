DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Curl BC announced that the 2022 BC Scotties and 2022 BC Men’s Championships have new locations for the qualifying tournaments, Dawson Creek and Kamloops.

The championships will be held from January 10th-15th, 2023, in Chilliwack. Teams will have additional entry points into the major championships by winning a designated BC Curling Tour event in the fall.

The men’s berth spiel location has been awarded to the Dawson Creek Curling Club with their 50th Anniversary Mile Zero Cashspiel from November 25th to 28th.

This event will have a $40,000 purse up for grabs, and Curl BC is encouraging teams from every zone in the province to register for this event.

This event follows the Kamloops Crown of Curling, taking place from October 28th to 30th as the first event for men to enter and the only berth spiel for women.

The teams will need to win the Crown of Curling or the Mile Zero Cashspiel to qualify for the 8-team Scotties or 12-team men’s BC Championships.

If eligible teams from BC do not win one of the events, the berths will be added to the women’s and men’s open qualifier events held from December 9th to 11th.

Teams will also be able to qualify for the Scotties and Men’s championships based on their performance on the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) or their BC Curling Tour results as of December 7th.

Curl BC will be pivoting away from running regional qualifying events in the men’s category for the 2023 season, teams can now attend the open qualifier that will have a minimum of three qualifying spots in a “triple-knockout” format.

The women’s category will also see a shift from having two qualifiers to just one next season, which will also be a “triple-knockout” format with three qualifying spots.

The champions from last year’s Scotties and Men’s events in Kamloops will be qualified as long as three out of four teammates remain the same.

Below is a table outlining how teams will qualify for the Scotties and Men’s Championships:

(Curl BC)

The winning men’s team from the Chilliwack event will compete at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ontario. The winning women’s team will compete at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C.