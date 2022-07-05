CHETWYND, B.C. – Leader of B.C.’s Official Opposition, Kevin Falcon, is coming to Chetwynd on July 27th to speak at the Mind Your Business Chamber luncheon series.

The event goes from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $25 for non-members. Members of the chamber get in for $20

South Peace MLA Mike Bernier shared his excitement for the upcoming event over Facebook on Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to being in Chetwynd with BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon and a few more of my MLA colleagues for this event,” Bernier said.

Those who wish to attend must RSVP by July 22nd and can do so by calling the Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce at 250-788-3345 or email manager@chetwyndchamber.ca.

Falcon was elected leader of the BC Liberals in February 2022, receiving just over 52 per cent of the points available.

He visited Dawson Creek and Fort St. John in November 2021, where he spoke of his commitment to the natural resource sector and the replacement of the Taylor Bridge.

