FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Canada Public Works office out of Fort Nelson says they’re working on setting up a detour after a landslide took out a section of Highway 97 north of Coal River.

The landslide occurred last Friday due to a washout in the area of Fireside Maintenance Camp.

An employee with the office says they’re unsure when the highway will be fixed, however it will re-open once the detour is established mid-afternoon on Monday.

Drive BC says an alternate route is available via Highway 16 and 37.

The washout on Highway 97

The office adds that they need engineers to assess the damage before they can provide a timeline for repair.

In response, the Yukon government closed the border from Watson Lake and advises drivers travelling south to take Highway 37, otherwise known as Stewart Cassiar.

An update is expected Monday at noon.

More to come.