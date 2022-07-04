FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local author, musician, and photographer Sharon Krushel will be sharing some of her shots, as well as the work of other local photographers, in her upcoming exhibit Mother Earth.

The exhibit is coming to Peace Gallery North in mid-July, kicking off with an opening reception at the gallery Friday, July 15th at 7 p.m.

Krushel will also be offering signings of her book, titled Mother Earth – Boreal Beauty of the Peace Country.

Just some of the works to be featured in Krushel’s Mother Earth exhibit, available for viewing at Peace Gallery North July 15th – 30th

“I believe Mother Earth was created by a multi-faceted fabulously intelligent Being with a sense of beauty and humour as well as pain; a Being with a flair for diversity and colour; a mathematical and musical genius with an impeccable sense of rhythm; a programmer, biologist, and chemist with an inclination toward detail, intricacy, and complex systems,” an excerpt from Krushel’s book reads.

Mother Earth is available for viewing at the gallery from July 15th to July 30th.