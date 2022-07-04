HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope is asking residents to limit their outdoor water usage.

The district put out a limited water usage advisory last Thursday, asking residents to limit outdoor watering to essential use only due to a drastic increase in water demand as the summer begins.

According to the district, the water system is having difficulties keeping up with the current water demand.

According to the district’s public works department, a water use advisory is usually released every summer as a precautionary request so that the district doesn’t use its emergency reserves without cause.