FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to a broken water main, there has been an emergency water shut-off in the Princess Crescent and 111th Avenue area.
The city warns that this is an active construction area and asks citizens not to approach the crews and their equipment.
The city does not have an estimated time when the water will be restored.
Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca.
