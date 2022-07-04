Now that summer is here, everyone is eager to spend more time outside enjoying the sun. It’s also the perfect time to transition your home décor to reflect the added daylight and brightness outside. If you’re ready to bring more of the sunshine inside this season, here are four great ways to easily update your décor for a lighter and brighter feeling.

Clean and Reorganize

While not as much fun as buying new décor, some simple cleaning and reorganizing can go a long way towards making your home lighter and brighter. Make sure that your windows are washed, and that vegetation is trimmed back outside. Then take a look at your furniture arrangement in the room – is anything large blocking the windows or sources of light? Moving your couches and chairs across from windows, rather than in front of or adjacent, can add an unexpected amount of light to the room. Finally, consider swapping out décor with darker tones (like rugs and pillows) in favour of neutrals or bright, bold hues – not only will these new colours feel vibrant, they’ll actually reflect more light back into the space!

New Window Treatments

Once you have your room reorganized and cleaned, there are several easy ways to brighten it up! Consider replacing your window treatments, especially if they’re dark or heavy. Sheer curtains in various neutral or patterned styles can be a simple way to keep the visual interest of a window treatment without blocking any light. Sheer panels are especially effective in common rooms where privacy or nighttime darkness aren’t factors. If you’re looking for window treatments in bedrooms, consider using a dual system – one layer to block light and give privacy in the evening and another layer to softly filter the light and help keep the room bright during the day. Many systems now come with both components, but creating a dual-layer system yourself is easy – cellular shades are a great option for the back layer, and a sheer panel in front keeps some visual interest during the day.

Photo: domin_domin via gettyimages.com

Add Prisms and Mirrors

If your light sources are limited, use mirrors and prisms to reflect and scatter the light that does make it inside! Strategically positioning mirrors is an easy way to add depth and light to spaces like narrow hallways and interior rooms – consider placing one large mirror at the end of a hallway or horizontally along the wall of a dark room. Adding smaller mirrors alongside artwork on the walls can bring more light to the space, as well. Ensure that your mirrors have thin or light-coloured frames so that they don’t add visual weight to the wall. In spaces without room for mirrors, hanging prisms is an easy and beautiful décor solution to bring more light inside. Use thin fishing wire to hang prisms at varying heights in a central window; from a distance, the prisms will seem suspended in mid-air! You can also find prism decorations that are premade.

Think Fresh!

Aside from actually allowing more light to enter your home with the above tips, using fresh touches in your décor is the best way to make it feel like your room is full of sunshine. If you have a room that needs more brightness, place an arrangement of fresh flowers in a prominent location; choosing large, tropical leaves and full blooms like hydrangeas will create a sense of abundance and life. Using other fresh items can add brightness to your room, as well. Place a large, clear bowl filled with lemons in a room that needs a burst of extra sunshine, or add clear jars with indoor water gardens along windowsills or ledges throughout your house.

A few simple updates can help brighten your home in no time, allowing you to enjoy the sunshine whether you’re inside or out this season.