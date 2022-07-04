SURREY, B.C. — Preparations are underway to help British Columbia fight any potential surges in COVID-19 this fall.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended and he’s urging people to continue to stay safe and ensure they have been vaccinated.

Dix says the number of people in hospital in B.C. with COVID-19 continues to decline but that isn’t the case in other jurisdictions.

The minister made the comments at a news conference announcing the government is seeking proposals to build a new hospital and cancer centre in Surrey.

Dix says there are currently no immediate plans to return to a provincewide mask mandate.

He says it’s unclear what the COVID infection rate will look like this fall, but they’re preparing for a possible spike in respiratory illnesses.

“So, no option is ever excluded. Right now we see overall the level of hospitalizations coming down for COVID-19, but we also see other places in the world with real challenges.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press