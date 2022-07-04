TAYLOR, B.C. – The Environmental Assessment Office notified the District of Taylor about an expansion project for the Altares Gas Plant, located 50 kilometres north of Hudson’s Hope.

Council accepted the report on June 20th, and was already notified about the project by Pacific Canbriam Energy Ltd on June 2nd.

The expansion project requires notification to the Office and surrounding communities because it is a sweet natural gas plant that, if modified, would emit 125,000 tonnes or more every year of greenhouse gas (whether that is one gas specifically or a combination of several).

The project, in fact, would meet those thresholds for notification even if they were reduced by 15 per cent.

The Environmental Assessment Office will hold a 21-day Indigenous Nation and Public Engagement Comment Period for the expansion. The letter from the Office to the District notes that all comments will be considered at the end of the project notification process.

Once the office receives the report that includes public comments, it will either decide to refer the project to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to designate the project as reviewable (a further level of environmental consideration), to require further review of the notification of the project, or allow the project to continue to permitting with other agencies.