EDMONTON, A.B. – A Fort St. John cyclist has been hit by a vehicle on Highway 60 near Edmonton.

The Parkland County RCMP responded to a report of a hit and run at 6:40 a.m. local time on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The collision happened on Highway 60, just south of Highway 627.

The initial investigation determined that bystanders found an injured cyclist by the southbound lane. The cyclist, a 74-year-old male from Fort St. John, B.C., was observed to have head and shoulder injuries. The RCMP has not released the name of the cyclist.

He was conscious but not alert and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police found a broken side mirror at the scene that appears to belong to a white-coloured larger truck, similar to a Ford F350.

Witnesses reported foggy conditions in the area this morning, and the driver may not be aware they hit anyone.

Parkland RCMP is asking anyone with any information about this collision to call Parkland RCMP immediately at 825-220-7267.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.