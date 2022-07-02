VICTORIA — RCMP in British Columbia say they’ve identified twin brothers as the suspects behind a shooting at a bank in Saanich earlier this week.

Mounties spokesman Cpl. Alex Bérubé named the men as 22-year-olds Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie from Duncan, B.C.

Six officers were shot and the brothers were killed in the shootout with police on Tuesday outside the Bank of Montreal branch.

Bérubé says officers have spoken with the twins’ relatives, who are co-operating with the investigation.

Investigators are looking into the suspects’ backgrounds, and Bérubé says neither man had a criminal record or was known to police.

He says while the question of who carried out the shooting has been resolved, the motive behind the armed robbery and subsequent exchange of gunfire with police has not yet been determined.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press