FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed between Fort Nelson and Watson Lake.

The highway is closed due to a washout in the area of Fireside Maintenance Camp, the highway is closed.

Fireside is approximately 377 km north of Fort Nelson.

There is no detour around the area. Drivers are advised to watch www.drivebc.ca for updates.

Photos of the Alaska Highway near Fireside from the Yukon Government.

The next update on the status of the highway isn’t expected until Saturday at 12pm local time.

A forest fire has also been reported near Coal River. The fire is close to the highway, but has yet to cause any issues for travellers.

According to Wildfire BC, the forest fire has grown to over 60 hectares in size. An evacuation alert remains in affect for the area near Coal River.