FORT NELSON, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch was issued by Environment Canada for Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park, Stone Mountain Park, and the North Peace.

The release says that conditions are “favourable” for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada reminds citizens that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

According to Environment Canada, severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

