FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John filed a report with the Fort St. John RCMP after a sidewalk in Centennial Park was vandalized with homophobic graffiti.

A sidewalk near a children’s playground was defaced with the phrase “Kill the Gays” in red spraypaint.

Ryan Harvey with the city says the graffiti has since been removed but adds that the city did notify the RCMP.

Graffiti spotted in Centennial Park.

“It’s very disappointing to see in our community. Unfortunately, [graffiti] does happen regularly,” Harvey said.

He says that if graffiti is spotted in an area with cameras, the city notifies the RCMP.

The RCMP confirmed that a file is open but could not provide any further information.

The timeline of when the graffiti was scrawled is unclear but is adjacent to where Pride celebrations were held earlier this month.