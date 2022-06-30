SAANICH, B.C. — RCMP have described a vehicle linked with two robbery suspects killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., where six officers were wounded.

Cpl. Alex Bérubé says multiple explosive devices were placed inside a white 1992 four-door Toyota Camry with two black racing stripes over the hood and roof.

He asked anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the robbery on Tuesday to contact police.

Bérubé told a joint news conference with the Saanich Police Department that the coroners service is trying to identify the male suspects who were gunned down outside a Bank of Montreal.

He says that once police learn who they were, their families will be contacted so more can be discovered about their backgrounds and how that may relate to their actions.

Bérubé says an RCMP explosive disposal unit dealt with a highly volatile and dangerous situation and that a number of firearms were found at the site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press