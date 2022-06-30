VICTORIA — BC Ferries says an engine problem on a major vessel travelling between Vancouver Island and the mainland has resulted in service cancellations between Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay.

Spokeswoman Deborah Marshall says the Queen of Alberni will be out of service until Saturday to allow for repairs.

A travel advisory posted on BC Ferries’ website says a total of eight sailings out of either Departure or Horseshoe Bay are cancelled Thursday, but other sailings from both terminals will continue.

The engine issue comes at the start of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, and BC Ferries is asking customers to check the corporation’s website for updates.

Marshall says customers should consider travelling as walk-on passengers or take an alternate ferry route to their destination.

Sailings on some routes have been cancelled in recent weeks due to staffing shortages, with BC Ferries saying it could not find replacement crews.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press