DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek Recreation department took to social media to report that their hanging flower baskets interspersed throughout the city are being pulled down and destroyed.

“It’s disheartening to the team that has taken great care in making them look beautiful. Defacement of property degrades the experience of others who enjoy seeing the efforts made in the beautification of our city,” the department said in their post.

They add that having to replace or repair these baskets is an unnecessary expense and ask that if residents witness vandalism to report it to local authorities.

A vandalized flower pot in Dawson Creek

The City of Dawson Creek has a three-year agreement for the baskets and annually they pay $9,749.67 plus GST.

Those with information about these incidents are asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.