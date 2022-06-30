FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has modified this year’s Canada Day parade route due to the active construction on 100th Street.

This year’s parade will kick off at 11 a.m. at North Peace Arena and continue north along 98th Street before turning right at 108th Avenue. It will then head south on 96th Street and return to the arena.

The city advises that road closures will be in effect and provides some tips for spectators to enjoy the event, including staying sun smart and hydrated and saving your spot on the sidewalk, not the road.

Fireworks will also be a part of the Canada Day festivities this year, beginning at 10:45 p.m.

They will launch from the land behind Anne Roberts Young Elementary School with two spectator areas available: one at the vacant lot south of 112 Avenue and the other east of the Fort St. John Hospital or at Surerus Park.

The city recommends that spectators travel by foot to the event, and those who drive allow traffic to clear a bit after the event to avoid congestion.

The City of Fort St. John has teamed up with the Treaty 8 Tribal Association to plan this year’s Canada Day celebrations with the theme “Celebrating together.”

The opening ceremony kicks off at Centennial Park at 12 p.m., followed by tea dancers, powwow dancers, and performances by local songwriters and musicians.