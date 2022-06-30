FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John’s $88.91 million of revenue this year came largely—and almost equally— from municipal property taxes and transfers from other levels of government.

The city collected $32.55 million in municipal property taxes in 2021. Ten of the highest-paying properties account for 14 per cent of the tax base from which these are drawn.

These properties come from several different classes of business or building, including commercial, retail, and industrial properties, and are familiar facades to many residents.

The OSB mill was the city’s top taxpayer, and has been for several years, followed by the Totem Mall. The full ranking of the top highest taxpayers, the amount levied by the city, and the type of property is listed in order below.

Louisiana-Pacific OSB Limited Partnership (Manufacturing) – $939,025.77 CT REIT Totem Mall Ltd (Retail) – $682,661.62 MT Investments Inc (Rental – Commercial) -$564,014.29 523364 BC Ltd Inc (Commercial Development) – $525,801.09 Fort St John Old Fort Holdings (Commercial Development) – $395,171.52 NPR GP Inc (Rental – Residential) – $371,122.37 Wal-Mart Canada Corp (Retail) – $339,214.38 Side Asset Management Ltd (Commercial Development) – $326,796.59 243045 Alberta Ltd (Pomeroy Hotel/Chances Casino) – $293,529.04 Ric Peterson Development Inc (Rental – Commercial) – $277,736.03

Together, these properties contributed $4.715 million to the city’s revenue last year.

Tax rates for property owners are determined by a tax rate set annually by the municipality based on its budget applied to the assessed value of a particular property.

Despite the big numbers, the revenue from municipal taxes levied is the second-largest stream of money coming into the city’s coffers. The largest, though not by a big margin, is transfers from other levels of government at $32.73 million.

The city listed 11 government transfers in the annual report from provincial, federal, and regional levels of government. The full ranking of government transfers and the amount provided is listed below.

Peace River Agreement (Provincial) -$25,392,825 Infrastructure Grants (Provincial) – $2,593,880 Community works fund (Provincial) – $1,848,833 Community measures agreement (BC Hydro) – $1,208,500 Regional fire protection (PRRD) – $711,759 Traffic fines (Provincial) – $327,002 Host local government revenue gaming (Provincial) – $319,188 Strengthening communities (provincial) – $223,388 Northern Development Initiatives (provincial) – $79,191 Other (PRRD) – $20,000 Federal Canada Day (Federal) – $11,000

The Peace River agreement, the largest government transfer received this year, was put in place in 2018 to allow municipalities in the region access to the revenue generated by industrial taxes outside of their municipal boundaries to which they still provide infrastructure— like policing, water, sewer, roads, and hospitals.

This year’s property taxes are due on Monday, July 2nd, 2022.