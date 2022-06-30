FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The second annual DIPG BBQ to raise awareness about the rare brain cancer is taking place on Canada Day.

The event, sponsored by Fort City Chrysler and organized by the Cayford family, takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tenacious Detail.

Isabelle Cayford says the family, Tenacious Detail and Fort City Chrysler put together this annual event to remember Adaura, raise awareness, and fundraise for other kids in the community.

Adaura passed away from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma on July 1st, 2020. For years prior to her passing, Isabelle and other parents have been trying to get the federal government to declare May 17th as international DIGP Awareness Day to align with other countries.

The City of Fort St. John has already declared recognition of the day and lit up the Centennial Park stage on May 17th.

Last year, a national ePetition received around 4,000 signatures, but it wasn’t enough.

This year, the petition had received over 5,000 signatures in only three weeks, and the other 5,000 are needed by August 16th.

At the event, they will have the QR code so attendees can sign the petition.

“People can sign their petition here with us while they’re enjoying a burger or hot dog by donation,” Isabelle explained.

Isabelle says that a third of the money will be going to Tegan Nielsen for her medical expenses, a third to Alara Melville for her and her family’s medical expenses, and the remaining amount will stay with the Cayford family to sponsor a couple of families this Christmas.

“Every year we’re gonna keep that money here in town, and we are gonna help little kids, even if it’s not cancer, we’re gonna help little kids that need our help,” Isabelle said.

Isabelle also wants to thank the community and the support she’s received.

“We are grateful for the real support that we’re getting there. We really feel not alone. We feel supported, and we feel loved,” she said.

“This town is amazing. We need to praise us for that for sure.”